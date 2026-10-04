'Congress has DNA of insulting public mandate': Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi:

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (October 4) slammed the Congress for disrespecting the public mandate after electoral defeats, alleging that questioning the Election Commission and demanding ballot-paper voting reflects the party's "DNA".

Chouhan's remark came a day after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the dissolution of the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying "all the elections were illegal" and that Modi, Shah and chief ministers of all the states were "illegal". He also called for fresh polls to be held through ballot papers.

'Insulting people's mandate in Congress' DNA': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan said the Congress accepts the Election Commission when it wins elections but questions the poll body when it loses. Referring to the party’s victories in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, he asked why the Congress had not raised similar concerns at the time.

"Insulting the people's mandate upon defeat is an old habit of Congress; it is in Congress's DNA. India's democracy is the strongest in the world and serves as a global example. But insulting democracy, weakening constitutional institutions, defaming the Election Commission upon losing an election, and disrespecting the public mandate—this is in Congress's DNA," Chouhan alleged.

He also slammed Kharge's remarks against the Prime Minister. "At the behest of Rahul Gandhi ji, Mallikarjun Kharge ji made the remarks. This is an insult to democracy and the public mandate. This is an attempt to weaken constitutional institutions, create mistrust towards democracy, and spread anarchy across the nation," he alleged.

"What kind of talk is this from Congress? If Congress wins an election, the Election Commission is fine, but if they lose, the Election Commission is flawed? After all, how did they win in Karnataka? How did they win in Telangana? How did they win in Himachal Pradesh?" he asked.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ballot papers

The senior BJP leader also strongly rejected the opposition's demand to abandon Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in favour of ballot papers, alleging that Congress wants to take India back to an era marred by electoral malpractice.

"They say elections should now be held using ballot papers. Where does Congress want to lead this country? Remember the decade of the '80s and '90s, when polling booths were captured (looted)? A single person would stamp all the ballot papers. Does Congress want to take the country back to that era? Technology enables elections to be conducted through transparent processes—why does Congress want to oppose it?" he asked.

"They are not committing the sin of weakening democracy just today; they have done it in the past by imposing the Emergency," he added.

Defending the integrity of the Election Commission's appointment process, Chouhan said Election Commissioners are now appointed under a framework established through an Act of Parliament.

"The appointment of the Election Commissioners is carried out through legislation passed by Parliament. Recall the era during Congress’s tenure when the Prime Minister alone would appoint the Election Commissioner," he said.

Chouhan accused the Congress of weakening constitutional institutions, alleging that the party questions institutions and the electoral system when it loses elections. "Congress is playing a dangerous game of weakening constitutional institutions. If they lose, then constitutional institutions are wrong, the system is wrong, demolish it, destroy it, throw the country into anarchy. This is a sin, an outright sin!" he asserted.

"The people of this country will continually reply to this sin through their votes. The nefarious intentions and designs of Congress will never succeed," Chouhan added.

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