Insensitive remarks on social media over General Rawat's death akin to misuse of Freedom of Speech? Poll

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel died in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8, 2021.

Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India mentions that "all citizens shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression". However, the Constitution also not guarantee an 'absolute individual right' to freedom of expression. The exercise of this right is subject to 'reasonable restrictions, and the Constitution allows the Government to frame law in the interest of integrity and sovereignty of India.

Social media is a platform of varied opinions and often people use to express their line of thought and beliefs. While the platform is an excellent space for discussions and debates, often people tend to tread on the other side of the thin line in the name of free speech.

We have often seen the discourse getting vicious following one or two callous comments over sensitive topics or subjects of national interest. The most recent example being the tragic death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

When the nation was mourning the irreparable loss, there were a few out on the social media putting out insensitive statements over the incident. A man was arrested in Gujarat for posting derogatory remarks about CDS Rawat's death. Similary, another person was arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk for his lewd statement over the martyrdom of bravehearts.

