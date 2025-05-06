INS Tamal: Indian Navy to receive multi-role stealth frigate Russian-built warship | Know its capabilities INS Tamal is capable of cruising at speeds of up to 30 knots (approximately 55 km/h) and operating over a range of 3,000 kilometres per deployment. Heavily armed and technologically advanced, INS Tamal boasts a formidable weapons suite.

New Delhi:

In the wake of rising tensions with Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian Navy is set to bolster its maritime strength with the induction of its second advanced warship -- INS Tamal. The 3,900-tonne frigate, constructed at Russia's renowned Yantar Shipyard, is expected to be officially handed over to India in Kaliningrad within a month, as per reports.

This delivery follows the successful induction of the first warship in the series, INS Tushil, which was commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Russia on December 9, 2024. The acquisition of these frigates is part of a broader Indo-Russian defence agreement signed in October 2016, under which India committed to procuring four enhanced Krivak-III class frigates. The first two, including INS Tamal, are being bought from Russia for approximately Rs 8,000 crore. The remaining two — Triput and Tavasya — are under construction at Goa Shipyard Limited through a technology transfer deal, estimated to cost around Rs 13,000 crore.

These cutting-edge frigates are designed for comprehensive blue-water operations and come armed with an array of modern weapon systems. They are capable of conducting missions across all four domains of naval warfare: air, surface, subsurface, and electromagnetic, making them a formidable addition to India’s maritime arsenal.

Key features of INS Tamal

INS Tamal is capable of cruising at speeds of up to 30 knots (approximately 55 km/h) and operating over a range of 3,000 kilometres per deployment. The name Tamal, meaning sword, reflects the ship's offensive and strategic edge. Currently, the frigate has completed its manufacturer trials and is undergoing rigorous State Committee Trials in Russia. Following this phase, it will move into delivery acceptance trials, which include both harbour and sea-based testing. These evaluations are expected to continue over the next 45 to 50 days, according to sources familiar with the process.

Heavily armed and technologically advanced, INS Tamal boasts a formidable weapons suite. This includes the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Shtil surface-to-air missile systems, providing both offensive and defensive firepower. For undersea warfare, it is equipped with anti-submarine torpedoes and rocket launchers. The vessel can also support the operation of a multi-role helicopter, enhancing its reach and versatility during missions.

Built with stealth features to minimise radar visibility, Tamal is tailored for survival and effectiveness in modern maritime conflict scenarios. It is a key component of a 2016 Indo-Russian defence pact under which four Talwar-class stealth frigates were to be constructed -- two in Russia and two in India.

