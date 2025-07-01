INS Tamal commissioned in Russia: Indian Navy's last foreign-built warship joins the fleet INS Tamal has been built at Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, and is the last warship to be inducted from a foreign source, in line with the Government of India’s impetus on "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Make in India" initiatives.

The Indian Navy commissioned its latest stealth frigate, INS Tamal, in Russia on Tuesday. This would be its last warship to have been built outside the country. The commissioning ceremony was presided over by V Adm Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy, as Chief Guest, in the presence of many high-ranking Indian and Russian government and defence officials. Tamal, which is the second of the Tushil class of ships, is an upgraded version of the Talwar and Teg classes of ships (Krivak Class, Project 1135.6). The first six ships of the Talwar & Teg class ships were commissioned in the Indian Navy from 2003 to 2013.

The first of Tushil class (INS Tushil) was commissioned on December 9, 2024, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest. All seven ships inducted so far are part of the Western Fleet - 'The Sword Arm' of the Indian Navy under the Western Naval Command. The Inter-Governmental Agreement with Russia on the project also includes the building of two frigates named ‘Triput and Tavasya’ in Goa Shipyard Limited through the transfer of technology. This shipbuilding order for the construction of the Teg, Talwar, and Tushil classes of ships undertaken by the United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia is by far the largest foreign naval shipbuilding order executed by any shipyard in the world.

Enhanced combat features and weaponry

Tamal has over 30% indigenous components, including the BrahMos long-range cruise missile for targeting at sea and land. The ship has significant upgrades in its arsenal in comparison to its predecessors, such as Shtil vertical launched surface-to-air missiles, an improved A190 100 MM gun, new age EO/IR Sandal V system in addition to the standard 30 MM CIWS, heavyweight torpedoes, urgent attack anti-submarine rockets, and a host of surveillance and fire control radars and systems. Force multipliers in the form of Kamov 31 Air Early Warning and Kamov 28 Multi Role helicopters can operate from the deck of Tamal. The combat capability of the ship is augmented by a host of Network Centric Warfare capabilities, including the latest SATCOM, radio, high-speed data link, and advanced Electronic Warfare suite. Tamal punches well above its weight with a very high tonnage to firepower ratio, extended endurance, and a top speed in excess of 30 knots, utilising the COGAG propulsion.

Turning to soviet support in 1960s

Up to 1959, the Indian Armed Forces depended exclusively on Western sources for their equipment. The bulk of the equipment came from the United Kingdom, and the rest came from France, the USA, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Japan. Our armed forces, especially the Navy, had strong links with the West due to historical linkages and traditions. In comparison with the Russians, language was a major hurdle, and not much was known at that stage about the Soviet equipment. India turned to the West for building its defence capabilities in the mid-1960s, post the conflict with China. The Indian Armed Forces wanted submarines, warships, and fighters. It was the reluctance of the Western countries to assist India with these advanced capabilities and the relative willingness of the Soviets to share modern technology that acted as a catalyst, making India gravitate towards the Soviet Union for its urgent defence needs.

Soviet era missiles and submarines

Erstwhile USSR offered India frontline Foxtrot class submarines, first-of-its-kind missile boats, anti-submarine corvettes, and MiG-21 supersonic fighters. Further, a contract for eight OSA-I class missile boats was concluded by India in 1969, with commissioning of all the ships planned for 1971. The performance of these Soviet origin, namely OSA-I missile boats (Vidyut Class) and Petya class anti-submarine (Arnala Class), was critical in ensuring the successful attack on Karachi harbour during Operation Trident and Python as part of the 1971 war with Pakistan. This cemented the Indo-Russian ties for the ensuing decades.

Defence cooperation grew post-1971

In the period after the Bangladesh liberation war till the first quarter of the 21st century, cooperation between India and the Soviet Union sustained and grew by leaps and bounds in the defence field. A few of the major weapon technologies and equipment transferred were the Nanuchka class missile corvettes, the Kashin class destroyers (named Rajput class in India), TU-142 Albatross, and IL-38 Sea Dragons long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, Kilo Class submarines and a retrofitted aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya. Extensive Soviet assistance was offered for the construction of the Naval Dockyard, Vishakhapatnam. The joint development of the supersonic BrahMos Cruise missile was a milestone in Indo-Russian defence cooperation.

Tamal marks end of an era

On the precipice of this historic moment of Tamal’s commissioning into the Indian Navy at Kaliningrad, Russia, this ceremony will echo as a finale to the two decades of Indian sponsored shipbuilding in Russia. Tamal stands testament to the long-standing Indo-Russian partnership and friendship that has stood the test of time, weathering various international conflicts, wars, and geopolitical imbalances. ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’ is rightly quoted about Russia, India’s all-weather ally. The strategic alliance with the Soviet Union and later the Russian Federation has helped India to develop into the fourth-largest armed force in the world, having a well-developed naval shipbuilding sector and a burgeoning arms industry.

