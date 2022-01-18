Follow us on Image Source : ANI Explosion kills 3 Naval personnel onboard INS Ranvir in Mumbai, probe ordered

At least 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir on Tuesday at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. A recent update says that 11 sailors with injuries are being treated at the local naval hospital. However, Indian Navy officials, in their statement, informed that "no major material damage" occurred in the incident.

"In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, 3 naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. Responding immediately, the ship's crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage," the officials said.

"INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly," Indian Navy officials further added. Probe has been ordered to investigate the cause of the explosion.

