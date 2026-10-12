INS Mangrol commissioned into Navy today: How it would enhance India's anti-submarine capabilities

As the country continues to modernise its armed forces under the 'atmanirbhar' Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, the Indian Navy will commission INS Mangrol, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) ship, on Monday.

The ceremony will be held at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, who is the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Several other senior naval officials, and representatives of Ministry of Defence (MoD) will be present.

Built by Kerala's Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mangrol has been named after the coastal town of Mangrol, which is situated in Gujarat's Junagadh district. It will carry forward the legacy of minesweeper INS Mangrol (M85), which served the navy till 2004.

"The naming of the ship continues the Navy's tradition of preserving the legacy of its former warships," the defence ministry said in a statement.

80% indigenous content

Over 80 per cent of INS Mangrol's content are indigenously built, which highlights India's growing capabilities in making warships and is a significant step in making the defence shipbuilding sector atmanirbhar in the country.

INS Mangrol has all necessary modern weapons and sensors, including the Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar, lightweight torpedoes, an indigenous anti-submarine rocket launcher and the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Decoy System. This would help the Indian Navy counter underwater threats in shallow waters.

"Powered by three diesel engines with waterjet propulsion, the ship offers high manoeuvrability for operations in shallow waters. It is also capable of undertaking underwater surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations and mine warfare-related tasks," the ministry said.

Enhance ability to protect ports, harbours

According to the defence ministry, the induction of INS Mangrol would help the Indian Navy enhance its ability to protect ports, harbours and coastal approaches while supporting wider fleet operations. In areas where larger ships face difficulty to operate, INS Mangrol would help in strengthening the navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Further, it can also operate with maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters and other warships to detect and counter submarine threats.

"Amid growing underwater threats in the evolving maritime security environment, the commissioning of Mangrol marks an important milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities, particularly in coastal waters," the ministry said.

"The ship's induction also reflects India's growing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and reinforces the Navy's commitment to operational preparedness and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," it added.

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