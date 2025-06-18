INS Arnala commissioned into Indian Navy: Know all about the first vessel of ASW-SWC series INS Arnala has been specially designed to execute a wide array of anti-submarine warfare missions, including sub-surface surveillance and interdiction. The vessel is also equipped for search and rescue operations and low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO).

New Delhi:

In a significant boost to India's coastal defence capabilities, the Indian Navy on Wednesday formally commissioned INS Arnala, the first vessel of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) series. The induction ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, under the Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff.

The event was hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command and witnessed the participation of senior Navy officers, civilian dignitaries, former commanding officers of the previous INS Arnala, and key representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding.

Know about INS Arnala

INS Arnala has been specially designed to execute a wide array of anti-submarine warfare missions, including sub-surface surveillance and interdiction. The vessel is also equipped for search and rescue operations and low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO), making it a versatile addition to the naval fleet.

Stretching 77 meters in length and weighing over 1,490 tonnes, INS Arnala holds the distinction of being the largest Indian Naval warship powered by a unique Diesel Engine-Waterjet propulsion system — enhancing both agility and performance in shallow waters.

The commissioning of INS Arnala not only reinforces India’s defence capability but also highlights the triumph of indigenous design, engineering, and manufacturing. As India continues its maritime journey toward greater self-reliance, INS Arnala stands as a proud symbol of national strength, industrial partnership and naval excellence.

(Image Source : PIB)The commissioning of INS Arnala.

India's Navy evolves into builder's fleet

In his address, the Chief Guest underscored the Indian Navy’s remarkable transition from a "Buyer's Navy" to a "Builder's Navy", highlighting this as the backbone of the country’s Blue Water aspirations. With a large number of ships currently under construction in India — including capital warships and auxiliaries - India has emerged as a formidable force in shipbuilding.

Indigenous warships now feature cutting-edge home-grown systems ranging from stealth technology to electronic warfare suites and advanced sensors significantly enhancing combat preparedness and progressively realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The CDS commended the Indian Navy for the steadfast commitment to transforming strategic vision into tangible outcomes via the indigenous route.

(Image Source : PIB)Naval officers pose for a photograph during the commissioning of INS Arnala.

Naming of INS Arnala

The induction of INS Arnala, named after the historic coastal fort off Maharashtra, is a step in the direction of building naval capabilities in line with the force levels envisaged to meet the challenges of the future.

ALSO READ: Indian Navy flexes maritime strength post-Pahalgam attack: 'No mission too distant, no sea too vast'