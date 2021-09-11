Inmates would be able to lodge complaints against wrongdoings going on inside jails: Punjab Government

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. Inmates would be able to lodge complaints against wrongdoings going on inside jails: Punjab Govt.

The Punjab government has decided to operationalise a special phone number of headquarters inside the jails of the state where the inmates would be able to lodge complaints against any wrongdoings going on inside the jails.

On the occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jail PK Sinha said that the unique move is aimed at putting a stop to bribery, drugs and other illegal activities in the jails.

He also said that the inmates/prisoners can register their complaints by making a call free of cost from the public call office (PCO) installed in the jails with regard to anything fishy going on inside.

He further assured that the complaints so received would be thoroughly investigated and if found correct, then the culprits would be strictly proceeded against.

He added that as part of the plan, the inmates would be involved in a multitude of activities for which entails starting of public speaking, painting and skill development programs.

The ADGP Jail also mentioned that the main reason behind suicides is the state of despair and it is to root out this menace that the psyche and energy of the inmates would be channelized towards positive activities.

He further revealed that the jail department is running petrol pumps near the jails where the prisoners with a clean image would be deployed for work.

