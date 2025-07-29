Information on Nimisha Priya's death penalty being revoked is inaccurate: Sources Earlier, Indian Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Muslaiyar’s office on Monday released a statement saying that the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, was overturned.

New Delhi:

The information being shared by certain individuals on the Nimisha Priya's death penalty being revoked is inaccurate, sources told news agency ANI. Earlier, Indian Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram AP Abubakker Muslaiyar’s office on Monday released a statement saying that the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, was overturned.

"The death sentence of Nimisha Priya, which was previously suspended, has been overturned. A high-level meeting held in Sanaa decided to completely cancel the death sentence that was temporarily suspended earlier," according to a statement issued by the Grand Mufti's office and quoted by the news agency ANI.

However, the office made it clear that it has not yet received official written confirmation from the Yemeni government.