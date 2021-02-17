Inebriated man attacks SHO with sword at Delhi's Singhu border protest site, arrested

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Inebriated man attacks SHO with sword at Singhu border protest site, arrested

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that a station house officer was attacked by an agitator with a sword at the Singhu border protest site here. The SHO suffered grievous injuries in the attack. He has been identified as Ashish Dubey, SHO of Samaypur Badli. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

The cop was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors provided him medical treatment. The condition of the cop is said to be stable now.

According to police, the attacker was in an inebriated state and was attempting to snatch a policeman's car. When stopped, he attacked the cop with a sword.

The attacker was arrested immediately, police said. He has been identified as Harpreet Singh, a Nihang.

This was not the first such incident at the Singhu border which is one of the most prominent protest sites for the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agri laws. Earlier in January, a protester had attacked a cop with a sword at the Singhu border protest site. The cop had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Latest India News