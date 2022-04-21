Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
Business tycoon Gautam Adani, UK PM Boris Johnson talk defence at Adani HQ

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee
New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2022 19:34 IST
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hosts British Prime
Image Source : (TWITTER/@GAUTAM_ADANI)

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hosts British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Adani global headquarters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met businessman tycoon Gautam Adani at Adani global headquarters. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani informed about the meeting in a tweet.

“Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies,” Adani tweeted.

Johnson is on a two-day official India visit to India. He landed in Gujarat earlier today and was accorded a grand welcome at the airport in Ahmedabad. 

