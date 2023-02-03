Indus Waters Treaty: India questions World Bank's decision to resolve Indo-Pak disputes | Here's what MEA said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Indus Waters Treaty: India questions World Bank's decision to resolve Indo-Pak disputes

Indus Waters Treaty: In the latest update to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) issue, India questioned the World Bank's decision to appoint two different separate processes - a Court of Arbitration and a neutral expert - to settle disputes between New Delhi and Islamabad on the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following Islamabad's "intransigence" in resolving disputes, India has also sent a notice to Pakistan seeking a review and modification of the 62-year-old IWT for the management of cross-border rivers.

Addressing a routine press conference on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi raised concerns, questioning the decision of the World Bank. "I do not think they (World Bank) are in a position to interpret the treaty for us. It is a treaty between our two countries and our assessment of the treaty is that there is a provision of graded approach," he added.

India sends notice to Pakistan

India took the critical step of sending Pakistan a notice expressing its intent to amend the treaty, months after the World Bank stated it had appointed a neutral expert and a chair of the Court of Arbitration to settle disagreements about the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects.

According to reports, India has been particularly disappointed over the appointment of the Court of Arbitration. “India’s Indus Water Commissioner issued a notice on January 25 for the modification of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 to his Pakistani counterpart,” Bagchi said at a media briefing while replying to a question on the matter.

“This notice was issued with the intent to provide an opportunity to Pakistan to enter into government-to-government negotiations to rectify ongoing material breach of the treaty,” he said.

Bagchi said India called upon Pakistan to notify a suitable date for the commencement of inter-state bilateral negotiations under article 12(III) of the treaty within 90 days. “I am not aware of a response from Pakistan as yet. I am not aware of any response or comment by the World Bank,” he added.

India's stance on appointment of Court of Arbitration

According to reports, India has been particularly disappointed over the appointment of the Court of Arbitration.

“India’s Indus Water Commissioner issued a notice on January 25 for the modification of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 to his Pakistani counterpart,” Bagchi said at the media briefing while replying to a question on the matter.

“This notice was issued with the intent to provide an opportunity to Pakistan to enter into government-to-government negotiations to rectify the ongoing material breach of the treaty,” he added.

Bagchi further said India called upon Pakistan to notify a suitable date for the commencement of inter-state bilateral negotiations under article 12(III) of the treaty within 90 days. “I am not aware of a response from Pakistan as yet. I am not aware of any response or comment by the World Bank,” he said.

ALSO READ: 'Pak actions forced India': New Delhi sends notice to Islamabad to modify 1960's Indus Water Treaty

India's concerns

It should be noted here that India considers the start of the two concurrent processes to resolve the dispute a violation of the provision of the graded mechanism prescribed in the pact and wondered what will happen if the mechanisms come out with contradictory judgements.

“The world bank itself, around five-six years ago, acknowledged the problem of having two parallel processes. Our interpretation and assessment is that this is not in consonance with the provisions of the treaty and hence we have been talking about a graded approach,” Bagchi added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News