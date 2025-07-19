Indus Waters Treaty a 'historic mistake', termination immensely beneficial to J-K: LG Sinha LG Manoj Sinha that this historic move marks a significant shift and reaffirms India’s resolve to use the country’s water resources solely for the welfare of its own citizens.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the Indus Waters Treaty was a “historic mistake” and its termination will ensure immense benefit to Jammu and Kashmir. He asserted that the suspension of the pact was a befitting reply to Pakistan and will allow Kashmir to harness its real hydro power potential.

"India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together, terror and talks cannot go together and terror and trade cannot happen together," LG Sinha said.

"Termination of the IWT is a befitting response to Pakistan and it will have far-reaching consequences since it is dependent on the Indus River system," he added.

'Indus Water Treaty-Mirroring the Facts' monograph released

While releasing the monograph 'Indus Water Treaty Mirroring the Facts' by Sant Kumar Sharma, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) praised the author for his commendable work in highlighting the historical dimensions of the treaty.

Speaking at the event, LG Manoj Sinha said the timely and well-researched monograph provides valuable insights into the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan and also reflects on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bold decision to terminate the treaty following the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

He added that this historic move marks a significant shift and reaffirms India’s resolve to use the country’s water resources solely for the welfare of its own citizens.

There will be new momentum in infra development: LG Sinha

"India's water will now flow within India and remain in India. With the termination of the IWT, we now have full control over the Jhelum and Chenab rivers," said

The barren areas of Jammu can be irrigated and there will be new momentum in the development of infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

LG Sinha said that India will now create infrastructure, power plants and diversion to new areas with proper infrastructure to utilise the water enabling construction of new reservoirs.