'CM face was pre-decided...I was told not to insist': Former AAP MLA Indranil Rajguru hits out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HASMUKHPATELAAP Rajguru allegedly switched over from AAP as he was not happy with the decision the CM face.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has suffered serious allegations after its recent declaration on the party's new CM face. Former AAP leader Indranil Rajguru who joined Congress after AAP's decision has hit out at the party.

In a press conference today, Rajguru said, "After I returned to Cong, AAP alleged I wanted to be CM face&demanded tickets for 15 people. CM face was pre-decided...I was told not to insist & that list comes from Kamalam(Gujarat BJP HQ)& they've to go with it..."

"I also saw a lot of money coming & asked where is it from. Both CMs(Kejriwal & Mann)had come to Rajkot & it was then that I asked about it, they signaled (shows an airborne aircraft) & said that's how. It's a party that befools people. So, I returned to Congress," he added.

Rajguru has maintained that the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit was working as a "B-team" of the BJP in the state.

Rajguru won from the Rajkot-East seat in 2012. In 2017, he quit his safe seat to fight the Assembly elections against the then Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from the Rajkot-West seat. However, he lost the battle against Rupani. In 2018, he resigned from Congress again and rejoined the party in 2019.

The AAP is in a tight spot at present. Earlier today, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar had also levelled allegations against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal saying he had taken Rs 500 crore from Chandrashekhar in exchange for giving him a Rajya Sabha seat.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | If I am biggest 'thug', then why Kejriwal accepted Rs 50 crore from me, says conman Sukesh in new letter

Latest India News