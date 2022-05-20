Indrani Mukherjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, released from Byculla jail

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Indrani Mukerjea

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday walked out of Byculla Jail as the CBI court allowed her release on furnishing a cash bond of Rs 2 lakh.

More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mukerjea (50), and directed the trial court here to finalize bail conditions.

Indrani is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012 with the help of her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

While granting her bail, the apex court observed that Mukerjea was in prison for a long period and the trial was not likely to get over soon.

