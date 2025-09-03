Indrani Mukerjea's daughter makes huge allegations: 'My mother was left penniless because...' Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea, denied giving any statement to probe agencies in the Sheena Bora murder case, calling the CBI's chargesheet documents "forged and fabricated."

New Delhi:

In a major setback to the prosecution in the Sheena Bora murder case, Vidhie Mukerjea on Tuesday denied ever recording any statement with probe agencies. Deposing before special CBI judge J P Darekar, she claimed that the documents attached in the CBI chargesheet as her statement were "forged and fabricated." Vidhie is the daughter of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, both accused in the sensational case. Sheena Bora, the victim, was also Indrani’s daughter. At the time of the crime in 2012, Vidhie was a minor and has since said she suffered immense trauma after her mother’s arrest, leaving behind lasting emotional scars.

Allegations of forgery

During her deposition, Vidhie admitted that she was questioned by both Mumbai Police and the CBI. However, she denied giving any formal statement. She alleged that she was made to sign a bundle of documents, including blank papers and emails allegedly exchanged with Sheena. When shown the chargesheet, she reiterated that the so-called statement was neither written nor dictated by her, and insisted it was fabricated with "malafide intentions."

Accusations against Peter Mukerjea's family

Vidhie accused Peter Mukerjea's sons, Rahul and Rabin, of siphoning off her mother’s ancestral jewellery worth crores and cash deposits of over Rs 7 crore. She alleged that the theft left her mother without funds for legal defence, giving them a motive to falsely implicate Indrani. According to her, a new locker was opened in Rahul and Rabin’s names to stash the stolen jewellery, and they could not have acted without Peter Mukerjea’s knowledge.

She further claimed that Rahul and Rabin, both facing financial stress, had a direct interest in ensuring Indrani remained in jail, as her release could have forced them to return the assets.

Family disputes and past relations

Recalling her interactions, Vidhie said Sheena Bora once introduced herself as Indrani’s sister. Initially close, disputes between Bora and Indrani allegedly began when Rahul Mukerjea started visiting their Mumbai flat. Vidhie added that tensions escalated when the family learned Rahul was consuming hard drugs and that Bora had also become involved. She said she last met Bora at a wedding in Goa in 2011 and continued to stay in touch through emails until 2013.

The prosecution's case

According to the prosecution, Sheena Bora, aged 24, was strangled to death in April 2012 by Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and Sanjeev Khanna inside a car. Her body was then burnt and dumped in a Raigad forest. The crime came to light in 2015 when Rai, arrested in an Arms Act case, confessed. The prosecution also alleges that Indrani continued to send emails from Bora’s account to portray that she was alive.

(With inputs from PTI)

