Indore: 3 women kick, punch another woman on busy street; case registered | WATCH

In a shocking incident, three women in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were seen kicking and punching a 25-year-old woman on a busy street. The alleged incident took place around 1 am on November 4 in front of an eatery at LIG intersection in the city, MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

According to the latest reports, an offense has been registered against three women after the hitting video became viral on social media. A detailed investigation is underway.

Priya Verma, an employee of a pesticide shop, was beaten up by a group of women, who were in the age group of 18 to 22 years, over a sudden altercation, Verma said.

The area where the incident took place has commercial establishments that are allowed to operate 24/7 hours by the local administration. The accused kicked and punched the victim and attacked her with a belt.

They also broke her mobile phone by slamming it on the road, the official said.

Three of the accused were brought to the police station on Monday and they were warned not to get involved in such attacks in the future, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made.

