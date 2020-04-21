Image Source : PTI Indore: Ujjain cop dies of coronavirus; death toll in city rises to 52

A police officer from Ujjain has died in Indore due to coronavirus. As per reports, Yashwant Pal, who was posted as Ujjain station in-charge has succumbed to the illness at Indore's Sri Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday morning. Health officials have confirmed that he was undergoing treatment for 12 days in the hospital before breathing his last.

Indore's chief health and medical officer Praveen Jadia told IANS, "Yashwant Pal's report of sample had come positive for coronavirus. He was being treated in this hospital but even after continued medical treatment his condition deteriorated and we could not save him".

Just two days ago, a police station in-charge of Juni, Devendra Kumar Chandravanshi had also died due to coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 52 lives in Indore alone which is the worst hit city in Madhya Pradesh.

