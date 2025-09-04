Indore: Second newborn dies after rat bite allegations at MY Hospital, probe ordered The hospital, affiliated with the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, has already suspended two nursing officers, a nursing superintendent, and other in-charge staff for alleged negligence.

A second newborn girl admitted at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore has died, two days after another infant reportedly suffered fatal injuries following a rat bite. While hospital authorities claimed that both babies succumbed to septicemia and congenital deformities, the deaths have sparked widespread public outrage, with relatives and activists linking the incidents to negligence and poor hygiene.

Doctors cite blood infection, not rat bite

MYH Deputy Superintendent Dr Jitendra Verma said the second newborn, weighing only 1.6 kg, had multiple congenital deformities, including intestinal issues. She was operated upon last week but later developed septicemia, which claimed her life. According to doctors, the rat bite had caused only minor scratches on two fingers, and they maintained that the fatality should not be attributed to the bite. The family declined a post-mortem, and the body was handed over without an autopsy.

Hospital administration under fire

The hospital, affiliated with the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, has already suspended two nursing officers, a nursing superintendent, and other in-charge staff for alleged negligence. The head of the pediatric surgery department, Dr. Brajesh Lahoti, was served a show-cause notice. In addition, a private contractor firm responsible for cleanliness, pest control, and security has been fined Rs 1 lakh, with authorities warning that its contract- worth up to Rs 1.5 crore a month- could be terminated pending a third-party audit.

Government steps in

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said he had directed the state health department and Indore district officials to take strict action, warning that the government would not tolerate negligence in healthcare services. District Magistrate Ashish Singh visited the 75-year-old hospital and announced a third-party audit to assess hygiene and pest control measures.

Activists demand an independent inquiry

Civil society groups have also stepped in, with NGO Jan Swasthya Abhiyan writing to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) demanding an independent probe. Activist Amulya Nidhi alleged that “gross negligence” in maintaining hygiene at the neonatal ICU led to the rat incidents, endangering vulnerable infants.

Previous infant death linked to Pneumonia, infection

Earlier, another newborn girl died on Tuesday at the same unit. While initial reports pointed to a rat attack, hospital officials maintained that autopsy findings suggested congenital heart vessel problems, pneumonia, and septicemia as primary causes. MYH Superintendent Dr. Ashok Yadav insisted that “no human being dies due to rat bites”, attributing both fatalities to pre-existing conditions.