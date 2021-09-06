MP: Pink 'women's only' buses launched in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Women drivers Ritu Narwale and Archana Katare were trained for a month to drive the buses, an official said, adding that the system is expected to ferry 2,000 commuters.

Two pink buses exclusively for women commuters were launched in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, coinciding with the 226th death anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, ruler of the erstwhile Holkar dynasty here.

The buses, which belong to state-run Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited and were flagged off by Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur, will run on a 11.5 kilometre stretch of the Bus Rapid Transit System.

Women drivers Ritu Narwale and Archana Katare were trained for a month to drive the buses, an official said, adding that the system is expected to ferry 2,000 commuters.

