Indore loses cleanest city title after 8 years as Navi Mumbai emerges winner in Swachh Survekshan Awards

Indore, which has long been recognised as India's cleanest city, suffered a major setback in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 results announced on Wednesday, dropping out of the top three positions in the Clean City League category. The city, which had dominated the national cleanliness rankings for 8 consecutive years, failed to retain its podium position as Navi Mumbai, Surat and Vijayawada emerged as the country's top three cleanest cities.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26 at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, recognising cities and towns for their performance in sanitation, waste management and cleanliness.

Navi Mumbai is India's cleanest city

Navi Mumbai secured the first position in the Clean City League, followed by Surat and Vijayawada in second and third places, respectively. Indore, meanwhile, figured among the Super Swachh League cities.

Addressing the award ceremony, President Murmu emphasised that maintaining cleanliness requires the participation of every household, community and city. She said cleanliness goes beyond keeping public spaces clean and is closely linked to public health, social responsibility and everyday habits.

Madhya Pradesh cities shine despite Indore's fall

While Indore lost its position among the top three, several other cities in Madhya Pradesh delivered strong performances across different population categories.

Jabalpur emerged as one of the state's biggest performers, securing the second position among cities with a population of over 10 lakh. Visakhapatnam topped the category, while Lucknow finished third.

Gwalior also earned recognition, featuring among the country's top 10 cleanest cities. Other Madhya Pradesh cities, including Rewa, Sagar, Ujjain, Dewas, Budhni and Depalpur, received national-level recognition at the ceremony.

Indore and its mentor city Depalpur jointly secured the second position in the Clean City Pair category, also known as the 'Super Swachh Jodi' award.

Category-wise rankings: Cities with over 10 lakh population

Under the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 rankings, the top three cities in the population category of over 10 lakh were:

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Jabalpur's second-place finish marked a significant achievement for Madhya Pradesh, highlighting its efforts in urban sanitation and waste management.

Cities with 3 lakh to 10 lakh population

Ujjain topped the category of cities with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh, followed by Chandigarh and Guntur.

The top three rankings were:

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chandigarh Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Ujjain's performance added to Madhya Pradesh's strong showing in this year's cleanliness survey.

Cities with a population of up to 1 lakh

Dewas secured the first position among cities with a population of up to one lakh, earning recognition for its cleanliness and sanitation initiatives.

The city's achievement further strengthened Madhya Pradesh's presence in the national rankings.

Cleanest coastal towns

The survey also recognised coastal towns for their cleanliness and sanitation efforts. Puri in Odisha secured the top position, followed by Alappuzha in Kerala and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

The top three cleanest coastal towns were:

Puri, Odisha Alappuzha, Kerala Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

This year's Swachh Survekshan evaluated 4,909 cities across the country on 43 different parameters to assess their cleanliness and sanitation performance.

The assessment covered door-to-door waste collection, segregation of wet and dry waste, garbage transportation and processing, cleanliness of public spaces, availability of sanitation facilities and citizen feedback.

The annual survey aims to encourage healthy competition among urban local bodies and improve sanitation standards across the country.

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