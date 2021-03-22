Image Source : INDIA TV DRI seizes 6.9kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 3.18cr in Indore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday apprehended three people with 6.9 kg of gold worth Rs 3.18 crore from a car in Indore. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI officials mounted surveillance near the Dhar-Indore highway and intercepted a private car with two passengers.

“Two persons travelling in a Creta car and one financer were arrested after they confessed to carrying gold bars smuggled in a specially built cavity under the seat of the car,” a statement released by DRI stated.

“On searching the vehicle, a total of 69 gold bars weighing 100 kilograms each were seized from the improvised cavity in the back seats. Cost of the seized gold is estimated around Rs 3.18 crore,” it added.

The golds were seized by the DRI under provisions of the Customs Act.

