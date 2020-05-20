Image Source : PTI COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,715; death toll reaches 105

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district rose to 2,715 after 78 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. Besides, two coronavirus patients, - a 75-year old man and a 58-year old woman- succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at different hospitals here on May 15, raising the death toll in the district to 105, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

Till Tuesday, the district reported 2,637 COVID-19 cases. However, 78 more cases were found in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of the state's worst hit district to 2,715, he said.

Nearly 50 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the state have been found in Indore alone. The disease outbreak was first reported in the district on March 24, when four people tested positive for the infection.

