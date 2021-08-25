Indore: Police arrest bangle seller accused of molestation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Indore bangle seller arrested on molestation charges

Indore police have arrested the bangle seller in Indore, who was thrashed by a group of locals. According to the details, the bangle seller was arrested late on Tuesday after he was accused of molesting women customers. Identified as 25-year-old Tasleem Ali, the bangle seller was mercilessly thrashed by the mob in Indore and a video of the incident went viral on social media. Commenting on the incident, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra had said the controversy started when this man described himself as a Hindu to sell bangles to women during the holy month of saavan, while he belongs to another community.

Earlier on Monday, Ali was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately in Indore, officials had said.

In the melee, Ali, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, left behind a carry bag in which two Aadhaar cards were found, they said.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 471 (using fake documents as real ones), among others, was registered against Ali.

So far, the Indore police have arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting the bangle seller for apparently using a 'fake' name while selling his goods to women in the Govind Nagar area of Indore.

The arrested persons are identified as Rakesh Pawar (38), Vikas Malviya (27), Rajkumar Bhatnagar (37) and Vivek Vyas (35), Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said.

He said the police are scanning video footage to identify and nab other persons involved in the attack.

Also Read | Bangle seller, accused of molesting women customers, thrashed

Latest India News