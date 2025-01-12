Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto likely to be chief guest for Republic Day parade: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Republic Day 2025: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is likely to be the Chief Guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the national capital, people familiar with the matter told the news agency PTI. However, India is yet to formally announce this year's Republic Day chief guest.

Subianto is unlikely to visit Pakistan immediately after his trip to India, following concerns raised by New Delhi. Jakarta planned a trip to Pakistan by the Indonesian President after his visit to New Delhi, Pakistan media had reported.

As per the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Subianto during his visit.

Republic Day chief guest over the years

India invites world leaders to be the Chief Guest at its Republic Day celebrations every year. In recent years, French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest in 2024, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended in 2023. There was no Republic Day Chief guest in 2021 and 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, then-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebration. In 2019, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, while in 2018, leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries attended the event.

In previous years, notable figures who attended include Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2017, French President Francois Hollande in 2016, and US President Barack Obama in 2015. In 2014, ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the chief guest at the celebration, while Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended the parade in 2013.

The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac. The then British Prime Minister John Major had attended the R-Day celebration in 1993, Nelson Mandela participated as the then South African President in 1995, while South Korean President President Lee Myung Bak witnessed the parade in 2010.

In 2008, Sarkozy participated in the celebrations as French President, while his predecessor Chirac graced the occasion in 1998. Other world leaders who have attended the celebration include Nepal's King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, who came here in 1999, Iran's then President Mohammed Khatami in 2003, then Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in 2011, and President of Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom in 1991.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Preparations for Republic Day Parade in full swing, contingents brave chilling cold | PICS

Also Read: Republic Day Parade 2025: Sarpanches, Self Help Groups among 10,000 special guests invited