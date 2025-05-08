Indo-Pak border tensions: Punjab orders complete blackout from 9 pm to 5 am in Gurdaspur starting tonight Punjab government has enforced a complete blackout in Gurdaspur district from 9 pm to 5 am, effective May 8, 2025 amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions. Pakistan's recent drone and missile attacks on 15 Indian locations, including Awantipura, Amritsar, and Bhuj, were intercepted by India's air defence.

The Government of India, in coordination with the Punjab Government, has enforced a complete blackout in Gurdaspur district from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, effective from May 8, 2025, until further notice. The directive, issued under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, aims to enhance civilian safety amid heightened border tensions following recent military escalations.

"Due to a sensitive environment on the Indo-Pak border, guidelines of the Government of India and the Government of Punjab have been issued. From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day, there will be a complete 'blackout' in district Gurdaspur. This order will not apply to Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals, though their windows must remain closed during the blackout hours to prevent light leakage," a government statement reads.

Exemptions and security protocols

While Central Jail Gurdaspur and hospitals are exempt from the blackout, these facilities must still keep their windows securely covered from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am to avoid any light exposure, ensuring compliance with the security guidelines.

Operation Sindoor and cross-border attacks

The blackout order comes amid escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. On the night of May 7, Pakistan attempted to engage multiple military targets in northern and western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj. These attacks, involving drones and missiles, were neutralised by India's Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, including the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra system.

India's retaliatory strikes

In response, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes early Thursday, targeting Pakistani air defence radars and systems at several locations, including a key air defence installation in Lahore. According to defence sources, over 100 terrorists have been eliminated in these operations, which remain ongoing as part of Operation Sindoor, aimed at avenging the recent Pahalgam terror attack. While an official casualty count has not yet been released, the scale of the strikes indicates significant damage to Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

