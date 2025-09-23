Indo-Pak 1965 war ended on September 23: When India captured around 1,800 sq km of Pakistani land The war was triggered by Operation Gibraltar, in which Pakistan attempted to infiltrate Kashmir and spark an insurgency. In response, India launched a large-scale military counteroffensive. The conflict, however, came to an end after the United Nations intervened, brokering a ceasefire.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan have witnessed numerous conflicts, with the Kashmir issue remaining a central point of contention throughout. The 1965 war was significant among them, during which India showcased its military prowess and made Pakistan bite the dust. This conflict lasted for 17 days, from September 6 to September 23, marking 60 years today since the end.

The war was triggered by Operation Gibraltar, in which Pakistan attempted to infiltrate Kashmir and spark an insurgency. In response, India launched a large-scale military counteroffensive. The conflict was, however, brief and came to an end after the United Nations intervened, brokering a ceasefire between the two countries.

India’s massive response to misadventure

It was the first full-scale conflict between India and Pakistan. The war saw intense aerial combat between the two air forces. While the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was mainly equipped with advanced American-made aircraft, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had a mix of British and Soviet planes. The Indian Gnat jet, small but effective, caused significant damage to Pakistan’s Sabres, earning it the nickname "Sabre Slayer."

The IAF shot down nearly 73 PAF aircraft during the conflict.

Pakistan did attempt several covert missions to target key Indian airbases, including Halwara, Pathankot and Adampur, by deploying SSG commandos via parachute drops. However, these operations were disastrous, as most of the commandos were killed by Indian security forces and local civilians.

India captures Pakistan’s key areas

During the hostilities, India managed to occupy between 1,840 to 1,920 square kilometers of Pakistani territory. This included important areas, such as the fertile regions around Sialkot and Lahore, as well as parts of Kashmir. Key strategic locations like the Haji Pir Pass also came under Indian control.

Tashkent Declaration

In January 1966, the Tashkent Declaration was signed by Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Pakistani President Ayub Khan. This agreement aimed to restore the pre-war status quo. Despite India’s territorial gains at the time of the UN-mandated ceasefire, these lands were not permanently annexed.

Key points of Tashkent Agreement

Ceasefire and withdrawal: Both sides agreed to withdraw to pre-war positions (as of August 5, 1965). Territories captured during the war were to be returned, restoring the status quo ante.

Restoration of diplomatic ties: Normal diplomatic and economic relations were to be resumed. High Commissioners were to return to their posts in both countries. Non-interference: Both nations agreed not to interfere in each other's internal affairs.

Commitment to peaceful resolution: Future disputes were to be resolved through peaceful means and dialogue, without resorting to force.

Precursor to 1971 war

The war deepened internal discontent in Pakistan, especially in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), where people felt neglected and burdened. West Pakistan’s military elite prioritised Kashmir over East Pakistan’s concerns, worsening the regional divide. This neglect and military failure fueled resentment, becoming a precursor to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The 1965 war thus indirectly set the stage for Pakistan’s eventual breakup in 1971.

Also Read:

Pakistan's defence minister claims Saudi Arabia will defend Pakistan in case of war with India