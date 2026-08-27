Indo-Nepal Maitri Bus Sewa between Delhi and Kathmandu put on hold due to flash flood: DTC

New Delhi:

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Thursday said that the Indo-Nepal Maitri Bus Sewa between Delhi and Kathmandu on August 28-29 has been put on hold due to flash flood in neighbouring country. This has been done as a preventive measure due to massive flash floods, an official from the DTC said.

"In view of the above, as a preventive measure, the trips scheduled for DTC buses on August 28 Delhi to Kathmandu and Kathmandu to Delhi and likewise, trip schedule for Nepali bus on August 29 have been held-up due to massive Flash Flood in Nepal," the DTC said in an order.

Delhi-Kathmandu route completely shut after flash floods

The officials added that the road transportation has been completely shut on the National Highway, Delhi-Kathmandu Route in Nepal at present after the massive flash floods.

It should be noted that the Delhi government introduced the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi international bus service in 2014 and the buses depart Delhi at 10 am for Kathmandu, passing through Uttar Pradesh before crossing the border into Nepal at the Sonauli check-post near Gorakhpur.

DTC says it is closely monitoring Nepal flash flood

On Wednesday, the Delhi Transport Corporation said it was closely monitoring the flood situation in Nepal, and added that there was no disruption in the international bus service between Delhi and Kathmandu. Notably, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) runs buses between the two capital cities three days a week from the Ambedkar Stadium Terminal near Delhi Gate.

Nepal authorities on Thursday said that the death toll from devastating flash floods surged to 359, after rescuers recovered more bodies from the affected districts.The massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects, as it gushed downstream, affecting multiple districts.

Nepal Army, security agencies continue rescue operations

Nepal Army and other security agencies said they are continuing search and rescue operations in the flood-affected districts, including Rasuwa, Dhading, Nuwakot and Chitwan. Nepali Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said a maximum of 132 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan district.



The floods swept through Rasuwa and other districts before surging downstream along the Trishuli and Narayani river systems, significantly damaging hydropower projects, settlements, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

With inputs from PTI

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