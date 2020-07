Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ambush along Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur, 3 jawans martyred

At least 3 army jawans are martyred and many have been injured in an ambush along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur. The 3 jawans belonged to 4 different Assam Rifles. They lost their lives in an ambush by terrorists from the local group People’s Liberation Army in Chandel district near the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to reports, the terrorists first carried out an IED blast and then fired at the troops. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area which is 100 km from Imphal. More to follow.

