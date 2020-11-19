Image Source : PTI PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

"पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन। Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी को उनकी जयंती पर नमन।



Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi too paid rich tributes to the former prime minister."The whole country still gives the example of her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly," the former Congress chief said. Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial 'Shakti Sthal'.

एक कार्यकुशल प्रधानमंत्री और शक्ति स्वरूप श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि।



पूरा देश उनके प्रभावशाली नेतृत्व की आज भी मिसाल देता है लेकिन मैं उन्हें हमेशा अपनी प्यारी दादी के रूप में याद करता हूँ। उनकी सिखायी हुई बातें मुझे निरंतर प्रेरित करती हैं। pic.twitter.com/9RHDnAClOJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2020

The Congress party hailed Gandhi as a "trailblazer, visionary leader". "A trailblazer, a visionary, a true leader and a great daughter of our motherland, Indira Gandhi was much more than a Prime Minister to our citizens; she was the revitalising strength in their quest for greatness & prosperity. Today, we pay a proud tribute to India's Indira," the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Congress' chief spokesperson and party general secretary Randeep Surjewala also paid rich tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary.

"Known as the Iron lady across the world, the one with determination, courage and amazing ability, the first and only woman Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. My tributes to her on her birth anniversary," he said.

The Indian Youth Congress marked her birth anniversary by distributing blankets to the poor and needy in Delhi.

