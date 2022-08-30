IndiGo flight 6E-6812 signals 'engine stall warning' as Boeing 777's bigger jet passes by

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IndiGo flight reports engine stalls warning mid-air

Highlights The IndiGo flight had took off from the Guwahati airport to Mumbai at 6:32 am on Monday

The engine stall warning appeared while the plane was flying at roughly 36,000 feet

An official said the warning signal appeared for a moment and then vanished

IndiGo flight 6E-6812 witnessed an engine 1 stall warning signal midair on Monday. The rare occurrence was reported after the Mumbai-bound IndiGo plane took off as per schedule from Guwahati airport at around 6:32 am in the morning.

According to the details, the captain noticed the engine 1 stall warning while the plane was flying at roughly 36,000 feet.

Commenting on the development, an official said the warning signal appeared for a moment due to the presence of a bigger jet of Boeing 777 aircraft passing in the opposite direction.

"IndiGo flight 6E-6812 witnessed an engine 1 stall warning signal for a moment due to a bigger jet of Boeing 777 aircraft passing in the opposite direction of IndiGo's A320 aircraft which creates 'Wake Turbulence' mid-air," the official said.

However, despite the warning, the flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport.

What is wake turbulence?

According to the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA), the largest US-based transportation agency, sometimes the wake turbulence can be negligible and sometimes it can be disastrous.

"A wake turbulence encounter can range from negligible to catastrophic. The impact of the encounter depends on the weight, wingspan, size of the originated aircraft, distance from the originated aircraft, and point of vortex encounter," FAA said on wake turbulence.

In addition, in the situation of wake turbulence, pilots are always prepared for turbulence in the sky and the role of the pilot is very important in dealing with the conditions at that time.

"Wake turbulence can impose rolling moments exceeding the roll-control authority of encountering aircraft, causing possible injury to occupants and damage to aircraft. Pilots should always be aware of the possibility of a wake turbulence encounter when flying through the wake of another aircraft and adjust the flight path accordingly," Flight Safety of FAA read.

The airline's company has reported the incident to India's aviation regulatory body, Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA), about the incident and there was no damage to the plane and passengers.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft develops snag at Goa airport, passengers disembarked safely

Latest India News