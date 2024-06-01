IndiGo's Varanasi-Delhi flight receives bomb threat, passengers safely disembarked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In yet another such incident, an IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Delhi received a bomb threat on Saturday and all passengers safely disembarked from the aircraft after landing at the Delhi airport. In a statement, the airline said flight 6E 2232, operating from Varanasi to Delhi, had received a bomb threat.

"Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay as per security agency guidelines and the crew followed all standard operating procedures," it said. According to the airline, all passengers have safely disembarked and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection.

Similar incident on Delhi-Varanasi fligt

Notably, this was the second such incident on the IndiGo flight in a week. Earlier on May 28, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi had received a bomb threat early morning. However, it had turned out to be a hoax. . This comes after a thorough search was conducted of the flight at the Delhi airport. "A tissue paper, with the word 'bomb' written on it, was found in the lavatory of Indigo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection but it turned out to be a hoax," a senior CISF official said.

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight receives bomb threat

In a similar incident on Saturday, an IndiGo flight with 172 persons on board landed in 'full emergency' conditions in Mumbai on Saturday after it received a bomb threat. As per the reports, the flight landed at around 8.45 am and the passengers' deplaning was completed using the step ladder. All passengers were safely disembarked the aircraft and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection.

Earlier bomb threats to airports

Earlier in April this year, Nagpur airport had received bomb threat, however, after thorough check up, it turned out to be hoax and nothing suspicious was found on the premises. An official of the aerodrome reported that security personnel swiftly responded to the email, which claimed a bomb had been planted at the airport, by launching an intensive search. Despite the meticulous search, no suspicious items were discovered.

Significantly, the incident followed similar bomb threat emails received by airports in Jaipur, Kanpur, and Goa earlier on the same day. Security measures were immediately heightened, and comprehensive search operations were conducted at all these airports. Goa's Dabolim airport received the threat via their official email, prompting police and bomb squad intervention following a complaint filed by airport authorities.

