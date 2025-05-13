IndiGo to resume flights at six airports from today | Check list IndiGo and other airlines are gradually resuming flights from six key airports after temporary closures due to India-Pakistan tensions.

New Delhi:

IndiGo announced on Tuesday that it will gradually resume flight operations from six airports — Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot — beginning Wednesday, May 14. The airline had previously cancelled flights to and from these locations on Monday and Tuesday amid heightened security concerns.

In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), IndiGo stated, “Scheduled operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot will resume progressively from May 14, 2025. Each flight is being reintroduced with careful coordination to ensure uninterrupted and safe travel.”

These airports were among 32 across India that had been temporarily shut down following military tensions between India and Pakistan. Civil aviation authorities reopened the affected airports on Monday, allowing airlines to begin restoring services.

Other airlines have also started to reinstate their schedules. Air India and SpiceJet resumed select services on Tuesday, with flights to Srinagar operating once again. Air India Express launched services to Jammu, and a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed that the airline plans to restart flights to other reopened airports in the coming days.

According to industry sources, Air India will resume its operations at the reopened airports in phases, following security assessments and logistical preparations.

The resumption of flight operations is being conducted with heightened caution. All airlines are closely coordinating with airport authorities and air traffic control to ensure safety amid the sensitive regional climate.

Travelers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and operational status at the affected airports.