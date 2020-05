Image Source : PTI IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait, Muscat

IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat. The official statement released by IndiGo also mentioned that the airline has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines.

"The 97 repatriation flights to the Middle-East will comprise of 36 flights to Saudi Arabia, 28 to Doha, 23 to Kuwait and 10 to Muscat," The airline said.

