IndiGo to operate 63 weekly flights to 8 cities from Hindon Airport starting July 20 | Routes, full schedule Starting July 20, IndiGo will launch flight operations from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, connecting the terminal to eight Indian cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, Patna, and Varanasi. Check full schedule of 63 IndiGo flights from Hindon Airport here.

Ghaziabad:

IndiGo will begin commercial flight operations from Hindon Airport starting July 20, connecting the terminal to eight major Indian cities with a total of 63 weekly departures, the airline has confirmed. This marks a significant expansion of air services from the NCR's secondary airport and is aimed at easing passenger pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The routes include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, Patna, and Varanasi, according to a report by the Times of India. Most destinations will have daily flights, with Bengaluru receiving two departures per day, while flights to Chennai will operate six days a week, skipping Saturdays. IndiGo will operate Airbus A320 aircraft for all these routes, offering early morning and evening options suitable for both business and leisure travellers.

According to the airline’s global sales head Vinay Malhotra, this expansion is aimed at enhancing connectivity for passengers in Ghaziabad, Noida, East Delhi, and surrounding areas, who currently travel long distances to reach IGI Airport. “Our expansion into Hindon is a strategic move offering an additional gateway for millions in the wider catchment area,” Malhotra said.

Here is the full schedule of flights announced by IndiGo from Hindon Airport:

Route Flight No. Departure – Arrival Frequency

Hindon – Bengaluru 6E2562, 6E2581 07:50 → 10:25, 13:00 → 15:40 Twice daily

Hindon – Mumbai 6E5091 18:00 → 20:15 Daily

Hindon – Chennai 6E2579 15:40 → 18:20 6 days/week (no Sat)

Hindon – Kolkata 6E2589 08:50 → 11:00 Daily

Hindon – Ahmedabad 6E2568 17:35 → 19:05 Daily

Hindon – Indore 6E2558 14:10 → 15:30 Daily

Hindon – Patna 6E2553 12:30 → 14:10 Daily

Hindon – Varanasi 6E2571 10:30 → 11:45 Daily

Return flights from all these destinations to Hindon are also scheduled daily, with evenly spaced timings to avoid congestion at the terminal.

With this expansion, Hindon Airport—currently served by Air India Express, Star Air, and FlyBig—will see its total route network grow to 22 destinations, solidifying its role as a convenient alternative for air travellers in NCR’s eastern corridor.