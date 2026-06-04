IndiGo temporarily suspends operations to six international destinations: Check dates and affected routes

New Delhi:

Passengers planning overseas travel with IndiGo may need to revisit their itineraries as India's largest airline has announced a temporary suspension of flights to six international destinations between July and September 2026 as it recalibrates its network amid weaker demand and rising operational costs. The airline will suspend services to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Shanghai from July 1, while flights to Siem Reap will be halted from July 3. The temporary suspension is expected to remain in place until September 30, although the airline has indicated that services could resume earlier if market conditions improve.

Why is IndiGo suspending these flights?

According to the airline, the decision is part of a broader strategy to align capacity with current travel demand while maintaining operational efficiency. IndiGo said the temporary adjustments are aimed at ensuring network reliability and service stability amid a challenging business environment marked by elevated operating costs and continued international airspace restrictions. Despite the suspension of select routes, the airline will continue operating more than 1,800 international flights every week across its global network. The company emphasised that the move is a measured and temporary realignment rather than a large-scale reduction in international operations.

Passengers to be informed about schedule changes

IndiGo has stated that customers affected by the route suspensions will be informed in advance. The airline also confirmed that bookings for all affected destinations are expected to reopen from October 1, 2026. Travellers have been advised to check flight schedules and booking updates before making travel plans.

Manchester flights to end from August 31

In another major network adjustment, IndiGo has announced that it will discontinue its direct services to Manchester in the United Kingdom from August 31. The route was launched in July 2025 and marked an important milestone in the airline's long-haul international expansion strategy. At present, IndiGo operates three weekly flights from Delhi and four weekly services from Mumbai to Manchester. With the suspension taking effect at the end of August, direct connectivity between Manchester and Indian cities will cease for the time being. Explaining the decision, the airline said, "due to continuing international airspace constraints leading to significantly increased flight duration and a challenging cost environment."

Dreamliner lease to end alongside Manchester exit

The airline has also decided to return one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that was leased from Norse Atlantic Airways. Industry observers believe the move is directly linked to the suspension of the Manchester route, which relied on the wide-body aircraft for long-haul operations. The development reflects the challenges currently facing airlines globally as carriers continue to grapple with higher fuel costs, airspace restrictions and fluctuating international travel demand.

What this means for International travellers

While the temporary route suspensions may affect travellers heading to select destinations in Southeast Asia and East Asia, IndiGo's wider international network remains largely intact. The airline continues to focus on strengthening its international presence, but recent adjustments indicate that airlines are increasingly prioritising profitability and operational efficiency over rapid expansion. For passengers, the key takeaway is to monitor schedule updates closely and remain flexible with travel plans during the suspension period.

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