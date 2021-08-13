Friday, August 13, 2021
     
IndiGo to start daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore, Delhi from September 1: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia had on Thursday flagged off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight that would operate under regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2021 14:39 IST
IndiGo to start daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore, Delhi from September 1:  Jyotiraditya Scindia.

 

IndiGo will start daily flights connecting Gwalior with Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi from September 1 onwards, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

"IndiGo will start daily flights from Madhya Pradesh from September 1: Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi; Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior; Indore-Gwalior-Indore; Gwalior-Delhi-Gwalior," he said on Twitter.

Scindia had on Thursday flagged off IndiGo's Bareilly-Mumbai flight that would operate under regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

"Under the guidance of our visionary Prime Minister, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is determined to facilitate the movement of citizens across the country and give wings to their development," the minister tweeted on Friday.

