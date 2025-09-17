IndiGo signs 11-year contract with Thales to maintain existing fleet and future orders Under the agreement, Thales will deliver expert repair services for avionics components and implement its ‘Avionics-By-The-Hour’ (ABTH) programme. The solution ensures the availability of critical spares to minimise aircraft downtime and support IndiGo’s growing operations.

New Delhi:

India’s largest airline IndiGo has entered into a strategic 11-year maintenance contract with Thales, covering the airline’s current fleet of 430 Airbus A320 aircraft and its future order of over 800 A32X aircraft. Under the agreement, Thales will deliver expert repair services for avionics components and implement its ‘Avionics-By-The-Hour’ (ABTH) programme.

The solution ensures the availability of critical spares to minimise aircraft downtime and support IndiGo’s growing operations.

IndiGo expresses delight

IndiGo expressed delight over the agreement, stating that the airline aims to provide hassle-free and safe flying experience to its customers.

“We are pleased to partner with Thales, a leading aerospace company trusted worldwide for its expertise in avionics support, to augment IndiGo’s maintenance and repairs capabilities. With IndiGo’s growing scale and fleet, this association aligns with our commitment to offer a hassle-free and safe flying experience to our customers, while ensuring operational excellence and reliability” ANI quoted Parichay Datta, IndiGo engineering department’s senior vice-president, as saying.

Thales vows to provide world-class services

Thales also said the company was committed to delivering world-class avionics support and services.

“This strategic partnership with IndiGo underscores our commitment to delivering airline world-class avionics support and services. Our new MRO facility in India increases Thales’s ability to provide a swift, reliable service, backed by the power of our global organisation, to meet the evolving demands of the Indian aviation industry,” ANI quoted Thomas Got, Thales’ aviation global services vice president as saying.

IndiGo renews agreement with AvioBook

Besides, IndiGo has renewed its agreement with AvioBook, a Thales subsidiary, for another five years. The deal covers AvioBook Flight, an Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) system that has DGCA approval for fully paperless operations.

"In use across the entire IndiGo fleet for over a year, AvioBook Flight has already helped significantly reduce consumption of paper usage annually... and streamlining flight operations on over 2,000 flights every day," the statement said.