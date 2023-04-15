West Bengal-bound IndiGo plane returns back to Delhi due to technical snag, all passengers safe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal-bound IndiGo plane returns back to Delhi due to technical snag

IndiGo plane: In yet another such incident, an IndiGo plane enroute to West Bengal's Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon owing to a technical snag. In a statement, IndiGo said that flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo the statement read. According to the source, the plane had 200 people onboard and all were safe.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a Varanasi-bound Indigo flight was diverted and made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad due to a technical problem.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897, which had departed Bengaluru for Varanasi but diverted to Hyderabad airport, made an emergency landing at 6:15 am on April 4.

More than 1,000 incidents of technical snags

Earlier on March 10, a Lucknow-bound AIX Connect plane from Bengaluru returned to the airport soon after taking off also due to a technical issue. As per government information, a total of 1,090 incidents of technical snags have been reported in various aircraft during 2021-2023.

Technical snags are experienced during the operation of aircraft and these may be due to improper functioning or malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

