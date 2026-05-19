IndiGo passengers left sweating in darkness for 30 minutes as power system fails on Vadodara-Delhi flight

New Delhi:

Nearly 160 passengers on an IndiGo aircraft waiting to depart from Vadodara to Delhi on Sunday night (May 17) experienced an uncomfortable situation when the aircraft lost power before take off. The incident occurred while the aircraft was connected to the ground power unit, which suddenly stopped functioning. Airport officials said the flight, operating as IndiGo 6E 657, was scheduled to leave at 8.40 pm. Engineers rushed to the aircraft to identify the problem and it reportedly took close to 12 to 15 minutes to repair the faulty GPU. An additional 15 minutes were required before power was fully restored inside the cabin.

Darkness and heat trigger passenger discomfort

According to an airport official, the sudden blackout left the entire cabin dark and with the air conditioning switched off, passengers started sweating in the rising heat. 'During these 30 minutes, there was complete darkness in the cabin, and with the AC also not functioning, the passengers were sweating badly," the official said. All seats were nearly occupied, with around 160 flyers on board at the time, they added.

Flight departs after over one-hour delay

A ground power unit is a device that provides an essential electrical supply to a parked aircraft so that its systems, including lights and air conditioning, can function without using onboard engines. The malfunction disrupted these services until the technical team brought the system back online. Data from flight tracking portal flightradar24.com showed that the aircraft could finally push back at around 10 pm. The journey began after a delay of nearly 1.20 hours.

Power bank catches fire inside IndiGo plane

Earlier this month, more than 200 people were evacuated from an IndiGo aircraft at the Chandigarh airport after a passenger's power bank kept in a seat pocket caught fire and filled the cabin with smoke. The incident happened soon after the A321 aircraft landed from Hyderabad on May 5. It operated flight 6E-108. "After landing during taxi into the bay at Chandigarh, a power bank kept in a pouch in the seat pocket by a passenger seated on 39C caught fire. The aircraft was stopped in the bay," aviation watchdog DGCA said in a statement.

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