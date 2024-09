Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE IndiGo flights

An IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad flight received a bomb threat on Sunday, following wich the flight was diverted to Nagpur. "Flight 6E 7308 operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur due to a bomb threat. Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated," said IndiGo in a statement.

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

The development comes over a week after an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Patna made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport after a passenger became critically ill. On August 23, the passenger exhibited unusual symptoms including intense shaking, loss of consciousness and body stiffness mid-flight, prompting the authorities to allow the emergency landing of the flight.