IndiGo issues travel advisory for passengers as rain disrupts flights to Goa | Check here

New Delhi:

IndiGo Airlines has issued an important travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Goa, cautioning them about possible flight delays and disruptions caused by ongoing heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions. The airline urged travellers to stay updated with their latest flight status before heading to the airport, as the severe weather may also impact road traffic in and around the region.

"We strongly recommend that all customers check the latest flight status prior to leaving for the airport and allocate additional travel time, as weather conditions may also impact local traffic," the airline stated.

The airline also suggested passengers to plan ahead and allow for additional travel time to avoid last-minute hassles. IndiGo reassured its customers that dedicated support teams are actively available across all its service channels to assist with queries or rescheduling needs. "Our teams remain accessible across all customer service touchpoints and are committed to assisting you at every step of your journey. We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding and cooperation," IndiGo added in its advisory.

Two flights diverted from Goa airport

Earlier on Tuesday evening, two flights originating from Pune and Mumbai, respectively, were diverted from Goa International Airport at Dabolim due to poor visibility. Speaking to the news agency PTI, George Varughese, director of Dabolim airport in South Goa, said that two IndiGo flights were diverted due to low visibility on Tuesday evening. "The Pune-Goa flight was diverted to Hyderabad, while the Mumbai-Goa flight was diverted to Belgaum (Karnataka). Later, the flight, which was diverted to Belgaum, landed at Dabolim, the official said. He said all other flights landed on time, and the traffic was restored.

It should be noted here that Goa is currently witnessing heavy rains, which began on Monday night. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department had issued an Orange alert for the coastal state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

