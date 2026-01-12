IndiGo flight with 216 passengers on board makes emergency landing in Varanasi after bird hit Given the seriousness of the situation, the pilot immediately contacted the Varanasi Air Traffic Control and safely landed the aircraft at the Varanasi airport, officials added.

Varanasi:

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo Airlines flight with 216 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi following a bird strike, airport officials said Monday. The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 437 en route from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru, suffered damage to its front portion following the bird hit during the flight, officials said.

216 passengers on board were safely evacuated

The incident was reported on Sunday night and Airport Director Puneet Gupta informed that all 216 passengers on board were safely evacuated after the plane landed.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the pilot immediately contacted the Varanasi Air Traffic Control and safely landed the aircraft at the Varanasi airport, officials added.

Gupta noted that said some passengers were flown to their destination on Monday, while arrangements were made to send the remaining passengers on other flights.

IndiGo loses appeal against DGCA order

The airline last week said an appellate authority has rejected its appeal against regulator DGCA's penalties on two senior executives of the airline for alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at certain airports.

In September last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh each on the Director Flight Operations and Director Training of IndiGo.

The Appellate Authority, through an order dated January 7, has dismissed the appeal. "The matter has been disposed of by reinstating the penalty of Rs 20 lakh each on the Director Flight Operations and Director Training of the company," IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation said in a filing to BSE.

DGCA imposes penalty on IndiGo

The watchdog had imposed the penalty for the airline's alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C aerodromes. Generally, pilots require additional training for operating flights to and from Category C airports as they might have operational challenges.

While informing the stock exchange about the penalty in October last year, IndiGo had said that it was in the process of contesting the order before the appropriate appellate authority. Shares of IndiGo fell 1.22 per cent to end at Rs 4,844.70 apiece on BSE on Friday.

