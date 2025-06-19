IndiGo flight with 180 on board makes emergency landing in Delhi after mid-air technical glitch The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers including crew members, landed safely in Delhi shortly after approaching Leh.

New Delhi:

An IndiGo flight, 6E 2006, from Delhi to Leh was forced to make an emergency landing due to technical reasons. The aircraft which had approximately 180 people on board, including crew members, turned back shortly after approaching Leh and landed safely in Delhi. All passengers are reported to be safe.

As of now, IndiGo has not released an official comment regarding the incident.

Watch video here:

IndiGo flight aborts take-off at Bhubaneswar airport

Earlier on Wednesday, IndiGo Flight 6E 6101, scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, was preparing for take-off when the pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about a suspected technical glitch. Responding immediately, ATC directed the aircraft to abort the take-off and return to the parking bay to ensure passenger safety. The aircraft was promptly towed back from the runway and all passengers were safely deboarded. There have been no reports of injuries or panic among the passengers, and airport staff assisted in the deplaning procedure.

A technical snag led to a tense situation at Raipur Airport on Wednesday when passengers on a Delhi–Raipur IndiGo flight were stuck inside the aircraft for nearly 40 minutes after landing due to a jammed aircraft door.

The IndiGo flight, which landed on schedule at 2:25 PM, encountered a technical malfunction that caused the aircraft’s exit gate to jam, delaying the disembarkation process. Despite the landing going smoothly, passengers remained seated in the cabin for over half an hour as ground staff worked to resolve the issue.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

Also Read:

Also Read: