Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Jorhat in Assam went off the runway after takeoff and one of its wheels was stuck in the mucky outfield. The incident took place on Thursday when the aircraft was taxing out for take off with 98 passengers on board and the flight was cancelled.

"IndiGo flight 6E-757 operating from Jorhat to Kolkata returned back to bay during departure. While taxiing out the pilot was advised that one of the main wheels had partially run over the grass adjacent to the taxiway," the airline said in a statement. The pilot held the taxi procedure as a precaution and asked for necessary inspection, it added. The maintenance team initiated a thorough inspection. The flight was cancelled," the IndiGo statement said.

Earlier, a local journalist uploaded a picture on Twitter showing an aircraft, which apparently skidded off the runway and one pair of wheels got stuck in the soft grassy outfield. Tagging IndiGo, the scribe posted, "Guwahati Kolkata @indigo flight 6F 757 (6E757) slips from runway and stuck in muddy field in Jorhat airport in Assam. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2.20 pm but the flight delayed after the incident." Replying to his post, IndiGo said, "Sir, we're concerned to hear this and raising this right away with the concerned team. Please share the PNR via DM for the same. We hope you're well and comfortably travelled to your destination."

