IndiGo flight receives bomb threat minutes before takeoff from Lucknow, aircraft grounded

New Delhi:

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi carrying around 180 passengers was delayed on Friday after a bomb threat prompted a security alert shortly before departure.

The threat was later determined to be a hoax, but the aircraft remained grounded while standard security checks and safety protocols were carried out. According to PTI, the flight had been scheduled to depart from Lucknow at 10:45 am for Delhi.

The aircraft was brought off the runway, and thorough security checks were conducted.

The bomb threat was later found to be a hoax, but the aircraft remained on the ground while standard security protocols were completed. The flight was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10:45 am.

Sources told the news agency that the crew received information about a suspected bomb threat shortly before take-off. Following the alert, the aircraft was kept at the apron and was not cleared for departure.

Security agencies immediately launched a thorough inspection of the aircraft and the surrounding area as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members.

Tissue paper triggers bomb scare

A note that was allegedly mistaken for a bomb threat by the cabin crew of an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kannur triggered an emergency response at Kannur International Airport on Wednesday.

The note was discovered in a waste bin inside one of the aircraft's lavatories after the flight landed at around 3:20 pm. Following the discovery, the cabin crew alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other relevant authorities, police said.

An emergency alert was subsequently issued at the airport, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for detailed security checks after landing.

Bomb detection and disposal squads, along with dog squads, carried out a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft. However, no suspicious object or material was found during the search.

According to police, the note did not contain any bomb threat and was "misinterpreted" by the cabin crew, leading to the precautionary security measures.

Also read: IndiGo temporarily suspends operations to six international destinations