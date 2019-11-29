Image Source : PTI PHOTO IndiGo flight reaches Delhi after four-hour delay without luggage, passengers narrate ordeal

An IndiGo flight on Friday left passengers with harrowed experiences. The IndiGo flight 6E 6616, travelling from Port Blair to Delhi with a layover in Kolkata, reached the national capital after a four hour delay.

Passengers claim they were first asked to deboard the flight due to overloading/technical issues. The luggage of passengers was also removed.

It was after a delay of two hours that the flight took off from Port Blair. Woes didn't end here. At the layover in Kolkata, there was again a delay of two hours.

The flight reached Delhi at 8 PM while it was supposed to land by 3:30 PM. That's not it. After half an hour, passengers were told that their luggage was left at Port Blair.

The incident is not one of its kind. There have been many more in the past too. But questions arise as to how luggage could be removed without informing the passengers. Those who had connecting flights from Delhi were left on their own to handle the trouble.

ALSO READ | For every new A320neo plane, ground an old one with unmodified PW engines: DGCA to IndiGo