IndiGo flight on Mumbai-Delhi route gets bomb threat, full emergency declared at IGI airport IndiGo flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

New Delhi:

A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport after an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to the national capital received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning. A repoert by news agency PTI said that flight 6E 762 had around 200 people on board and security agencies found the threat to be non-specific.

Necessary security checks carried out: IndiGo

An IndiGo Spokesperson says, "A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 762 operating from Mumbai to Delhi on 30 September 2025. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations".

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport

A source told the news agency that a full emergency was declared for the flight at the Delhi airport. The flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo aircraft, landed around 7.53 am, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. However, a statement from IndiGo is awaited.

"We have made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

Another IndiGo flight gets bomb threat

Last week, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket in Thailand made an emergency landing at the Chennai airport following an alleged bomb threat.



The CISF personnel and officials at the airport who checked the flight found it to be a hoax. Further investigation was on, he added.



"IndiGo flight 6E 1089 operating from Mumbai to Phuket on September 19, was diverted to Chennai due to a security threat noticed onboard," the airlines said.



As per the established protocol, relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the flight will undergo necessary security checks in Chennai.



"Owing to the night curfew at the Phuket airport, resumption of the journey has been scheduled for later in the night.We are making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to customers including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates with them," the airline said.



"As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is our topmost priority," it added.