Hyderabad-Varanasi IndiGo flight makes emergency landing following bomb threat alert

Varanasi:

An IndiGo Airlines flight travelling from Hyderabad to Varanasi was diverted for an emergency landing on Sunday after a suspected bomb threat was reported, PTI reported citing the police. The alert was raised after a handwritten note claiming a bomb was present on the aircraft was discovered. Following the information, authorities were immediately informed and emergency procedures were put into action.

The aircraft, carrying more than 200 passengers, landed safely at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur. Police said the decision was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

Soon after the landing, security agencies rushed to the airport. Teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), bomb disposal squad, fire brigade and local police carried out detailed checks of the aircraft and screened all passengers, following standard security protocols.

However, no suspicious object was discovered during inspections.

Airport officials confirmed that investigations are continuing to determine the source and credibility of the threat.

Delhi-Bagdogra IndiGo makes emergency landing in Lucknow

Earlier in January, IndiGo’s Delhi-Bagdogra flight made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport after a bomb threat alert. As per officials, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

Officials said Air Traffic Control (ATC) was alerted after a bomb threat involving IndiGo flight 6E-6650 at approximately 8:46 am. In response, standard security procedures were immediately activated, and the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow, where it made a precautionary emergency landing at 9:17 am.

According to a statement released by the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, the plane was directed to an isolation bay upon landing to ensure passenger safety and further security checks were carried out.