IndiGo flight issues 'fuel mayday' call, diverts to Bengaluru after Chennai congestion on Thursday: Sources IndiGo flight 6E 6764 from Guwahati to Chennai made an emergency landing in Bengaluru after issuing a fuel mayday due to Chennai airport congestion.

New Delhi:

An IndiGo flight (6E 6764) travelling from Guwahati to Chennai was forced to make an emergency diversion to Bengaluru on Thursday evening after the pilot issued a rare "fuel mayday" call due to critically low fuel levels, according to sources. The Airbus A321 aircraft, which departed Guwahati at 4:40 PM, was unable to land at Chennai due to heavy air traffic congestion, prompting the emergency decision.

Passengers were onboard during the reroute, and the situation caused considerable concern among them. The flight ultimately landed safely at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 8:15 PM. Authorities have since taken both pilots off duty pending a full investigation.

Emergency declared mid-air

According to reports, the aircraft was approximately 35 nautical miles from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) when the pilot issued a Mayday call to Air Traffic Control (ATC), citing dangerously low fuel levels. A Mayday call is the highest level of emergency alert in aviation and is issued only in life-threatening situations.

ATC at Bengaluru swiftly alerted ground teams, who prepared for an emergency landing. The aircraft landed safely at 8:15 PM, with no injuries reported. Sources confirmed that all passengers and crew members were safe, though many were visibly distressed by the in-flight emergency.

Congestion at Chennai blamed

Initial findings suggest that airspace congestion at Chennai was a major factor contributing to the situation. Media reports state the pilot did not attempt a second landing at Chennai and instead made the call to divert to Bengaluru after the first landing attempt was aborted.

Investigation underway

In accordance with standard aviation procedure, both pilots have been taken off duty pending a detailed investigation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified and will likely review fuel planning, ATC coordination, and the decisions made during the flight.

Recent aviation tragedy heightens concern

The incident occurred just days after a devastating crash involving Air India Flight AI-171, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London, claiming 241 lives. Only one passenger survived, making it one of India’s worst aviation disasters in recent history.

While all 6E 6764 passengers were unharmed, Thursday’s incident has again raised serious questions about airport traffic management, contingency planning, and emergency response protocols in India's growing aviation sector.